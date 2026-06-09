Sports News | Jharkhand T20 League Set to Kick off Its Inaugural Season with Chota Nagpur Royals Taking on Ranchi Titans

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 9 (ANI): Virat Singh-led Chota Nagpur Royals will take on Rajandeep Singh's Ranchi Titans in the first blockbuster match of the Jharkhand T20 League, starting from June 10 to June 23 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

The first match will be followed by the opening ceremony for the Jharkhand T20 League, which will be attended by the pride of Jharkhand, MS Dhoni, one of the most internationally respected cricketers India has produced, according to a release.

Also Read | Scotland vs Pakistan Warm-Up Match Free Live Streaming: Watch SCO-W vs PAK-W ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Practice Match Online.

The second match of the day will be played between Koylanchal Super Kings and Jamshedpur Steelers, captained by Utkarsh Singh and Kumar Deobrat, respectively.

The Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) along with AV24 Sports Private Limited have announced the final fixtures for the twenty-seven matches to be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, including the two semi-finals and the final.

Also Read | Iran’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad Wears #168 Badges in Memory of Minab School Attack.

Six franchises i.e. Ranchi Titans, Jamshedpur Steelers, Chota Nagpur Royals, Koylanchal Super Kings, Dhanbad Diamonds and Santhal Strikers will be fighting for the coveted trophy of the inaugural Jharkhand T20 League.

"This league marks a significant milestone in Jharkhand cricket. We are excited to witness the best talent from the state compete at a professional level and inspire the next generation of cricketers and wish all the teams and the cricketers the best of luck." said Ajay Nath Shah Deo, President, Jharkhand State Cricket Association.

"The response from players, franchises and supporters has already been phenomenal. We are confident that the inaugural edition will set a strong benchmark for the future" stated by Sanjay Pandey, Vice President, Jharkhand State Cricket Association.

"The Jharkhand T20 League will create immense opportunities for young players to showcase their abilities alongside experienced campaigners. We look forward to an exciting season ahead" said Saurabh Tiwary, Honorary Secretary, Jharkhand State Cricket Association.

"We are confident that the Jharkhand T20 League will provide fans with two weeks of thrilling and highly competitive cricket while creating valuable opportunities for emerging talent" said Shahbaz Nadeem, Honorary Joint Secretary, Jharkhand State Cricket Association.

Fixtures:

10th June 2026Chota Nagpur Royals vs Ranchi Titans - 12:00 PMKoylanchal Super Kings vs Jamshedpur Steelers - 8:00 PM

11th June 2026Chota Nagpur Royals vs Dhanbad Diamonds - 1:00 PMRanchi Titans vs Santhal Strikers - 6:30 PM

12th June 2026Chota Nagpur Royals vs Koylanchal Super Kings - 1:00 PMDhanbad Diamonds vs Jamshedpur Steelers - 6:30 PM

13th June 2026Ranchi Titans vs Koylanchal Super Kings - 1:00 PMChota Nagpur Royals vs Santhal Strikers - 6:30 PM

14th June 2026Ranchi Titans vs Jamshedpur Steelers - 1:00 PMDhanbad Diamonds vs Koylanchal Super Kings - 6:30 PM

15th June 2026Ranchi Titans vs Santhal Strikers - 1:00 PMChota Nagpur Royals vs Jamshedpur Steelers - 6:30 PM

16th June 2026Koylanchal Super Kings vs Santhal Strikers - 1:00 PMRanchi Titans vs Dhanbad Diamonds - 6:30 PM

17th June 2026Jamshedpur Steelers vs Santhal Strikers - 1:00 PMChota Nagpur Royals vs Koylanchal Super Kings - 6:30 PM

18th June 2026Dhanbad Diamonds vs Santhal Strikers - 1:00 PMRanchi Titans vs Jamshedpur Steelers - 6:30 PM

19th June 2026Dhanbad Diamonds vs Koylanchal Super Kings - 1:00 PMChota Nagpur Royals vs Santhal Strikers - 6:30 PM

20th June 2026Dhanbad Diamonds vs Jamshedpur Steelers - 1:00 PMRanchi Titans vs Koylanchal Super Kings - 6:30 PM

21st June 2026Chota Nagpur Royals vs Jamshedpur Steelers - 1:00 PMDhanbad Diamonds vs Santhal Strikers - 6:30 PM

Semi Finals - 22nd June 2026Team 1 vs Team 4 - 1:00 PMTeam 2 vs Team 3 - 6:30 PM

Final - 23rd June 2026Winner Semi Final 1 vs Winner Semi Final 2 - 7:30 PM. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)