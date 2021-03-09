Lucknow, Mar 9 (PTI) India women bowled out South Africa women for 157 runs after electing to field in the second ODI of the five-match series here on Tuesday.

Lara Goodall top-scored for South Africa women with a 77-ball 49, while skipper Sane Luus made 36.

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami (4/42) was the pick of the bowlers for India, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad returned with figures of 3 for 37.

India trail the five-match series 0-1 after losing the first ODI.

Brief Scores:

South Africa women: 157 all out in 41 overs (Lara Goodall 49, Sune Luus 36; Jhulan Goswami 4/42, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3/37). PTI

