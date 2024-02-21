Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir), Feb 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated the fourth Khelo India Winter Games here, and said the thrust on state-of-the-art infrastructure and allied facilities has provided huge impetus to the Union Territory's sports sector.

Sinha also highlighted the government's efforts in promoting sports culture in cities and villages of the Union Territory.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new era of sports has emerged in Jammu and Kashmir. Renewed thrust on state-of-the-art infrastructure and allied facilities has given a huge impetus to sports sector," he said.

Sinha said talented athletes from Jammu and Kashmir have proved their mettle in national and international events.

"It is a momentous occasion as more than 600 athletes have been preparing for this spectacular event," he said.

"The fourth Khelo India Winter Games, over the next four days, will honour the hard work, skills, dedication and sporting excellence on ski slope and I am confident it will renew the spirit of brotherhood, peace and harmony among all teams."

Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports and Home Affairs, was also present at the inaugural ceremony.

