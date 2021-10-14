Chennai, Oct 14 (PTI) JK Tyre, India's leading tyre manufacturer, has partnered with Royal Enfield for the first edition of Continental GT Cup - India's first retro racing format, which will be part of the upcoming season of JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship (JKNRC) 2021.

The first round of the 24th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship is scheduled from October 22-24 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, a press release said.

JKNRC continues to lead as India's flagship racing Championship for the past 24 years. The country's leading automobile companies including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, General Motors and Suzuki Motorcycles have participated in the championship over the years.

As Royal Enfield joins the bandwagon in its 24th year, the Championship is set to host the maiden round of Continental GT Cup. The track-spec Continental GT-R650 has minimalistic, yet purpose-built performance modifications which offer an un-intimidating, agile and spirited performance on track, the release said.

According to Srinivasu Allaphan, Director - Sales & Marketing, JK Tyre & Industries, "Being the pioneers of promoting motorsport in India, JK Tyre has been at the forefront in formalising the Indian racing programmes and nurturing young talent in the country...our partnership with Royal Enfield for Continental GT Cup adds another feather to our hat. We are confident that it will definitely give an added fillip to the ever-growing popularity of motorsport in India."

