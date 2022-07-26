Coimbatore, Jul 26 (PTI) The second round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2022- 'Rally of Coimbatore' will be held here over the weekend with JK Tyre team's Gaurav Gill being the star attraction.

Also Read | When is CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony? Know Date and Time in IST of Birmingham Commonwealth Games Curtain Raiser.

Gill, an Arjuna Awardee, seven-times INRC (Indian National Rally Championship) champion and three-time APRC (Asia-Pacific Rally Championship) Champion, with co-driver Musa Sherif, will be aiming for top honours in his Mahindra XUV 300.

Also Read | CWG 2022: IOA Issues Advisory for Indian Contingent to Limit Public Appearances During Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

With the team re-evaluating its strategy, star rallyist from Mangalore Dean Mascarenhas (co-driver Gagan Karumbaiah) gets an upgrade to the INRC 1 Category after giving an impressive performance in INRC 2 and will be driving the all-new rally spec Baleno R2 which has been developed by JK Motorsport, a release said here on Tuesday.

In the INRC 2 category, leading JK Tyre team's charge will be reigning INRC 2 champion Fabid Ahmer (co-driver Sanath G) from Palakkad, Suhem Kabeer (co-driver Jeevarathinam) from Coorg and Harkrishan Wadia (co-driver Amber Udasi) from Delhi.

The INRC 3 category will have the line-up of Syed Salman (co-driver Rishabh BK) from Mysore, Kuber Sharma (co-driver Kunal Kashyap) from Nalagarh (HP), Maninder Singh (co-driver Eldo Chacko) from Delhi, and Shivani Pruthvi (co-driver Deepti Pruthvi) from Davangere.

Newcomer Jahaan, a 19-year old, who has excelled in all parameters in his tests to find a place in the JK Tyre team will be driving in the INRC 3 category.

While the team had a disappointment in Round 1 of INRC-South India Rally in Chennai with Gill's s car facing mechanical failures and despite Dean Mascarenhas and Suhem finishing on podium in their respective categories after giving a tough fight had to lose their positions due to some technical irregularity pointed by scrutineers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)