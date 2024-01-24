Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 24 (ANI): Skipper Ben Stokes revealed that England could go for a change in rhythm by making experienced batter Joe Root open the bowling for the visitors in the first Test against India in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Indian tracks are known to be well-equipped for the spinners and with that in mind, England have named four spinners in their 16-player squad. Under such conditions, Root's off-breaks could hamper India's batters. According to Stokes, Root would be best suited to bowl against a left-handed batter like Yashavi Jaiswal as he could turn the ball away from the batter if he were to open the hosts.

"It would be a complete and utter 'gut' thing, as most of my decisions like that are. You might even see Rooty taking the new ball, depending on what I feel," said Stokes in the pre-match press conference.

"If (left-hander) Yashasvi Jaiswal opens the batting, you might see Rooty opening the bowling because it's spinning away from the bat," Stokes added.

The Test format has seen pacers opening the game for any side despite the conditions. But if Root opens up the bowling for England, the dynamics of the game will certainly change.

Stokes isn't looking to go with any preconceived ideas about the surface but is willing to adapt according to the situation.

"I don't necessarily think it's bold or brave. It's just me and Baz (head coach Brendon McCullum) looking at the wicket and picking the XI that we think will give us the best chance. You have always got to think that the ball is going to turn in India, but you don't want to go in with any preconceived ideas. We have to adapt to whatever we have presented in front of us, with bat and ball," Stokes said.

"It's just being true to yourself, making selections and decisions. It comes easier as I've done more of this... If I think the decision is best for the team, then it's probably the right one," Stokes added.

Root's off-spin has yielded him six Test wickets in 135 appearances. He has dismissed the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Michael Clarke, Usman Khawaja, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis and many more in red-ball cricket. (ANI)

