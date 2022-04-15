London [UK], April 15 (ANI): Batter Joe Root on Friday stepped down as the captain of England's Test team, following the loss in the series against West Indies.

Root holds the record for the most number of matches and wins as England Men's Test captain. His 27 victories put him ahead of Michael Vaughan (26), Sir Alastair Cook, and Sir Andrew Strauss (24 each).

Also Read | DC vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 27.

"After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I have decided to step down as England Men's Test captain. It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me; I know the timing is right," said Joe Root in an official statement.

"I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride. It has been an honour to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket. I have loved leading my country, but recently it's hit home how much of a toll it has taken on me and the impact it has had on me away from the game," he added.

Also Read | SRH vs KKR, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

Root was appointed as the captain after Cook's resignation in 2017. He led the side to a number of famous series victories, including a 4-1 home series win over India in 2018 and a 3-1 triumph away to South Africa in 2020.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank my family, Carrie, Alfred and Bella, who have lived it all with me and been incredible pillars of love and support throughout. All of the players, coaches and support staff that have helped me during my tenure. It has been a great privilege to have been with them on this journey," said the England batter.

"I would also like to thank all the England supporters for their unwavering support. We are lucky to have the best fans in the world, and wherever we play, that positivity is something we always cherish and admire, which is a huge drive for all of us out there. I am excited to continue representing the Three Lions and producing performances that will enable the team to succeed. I look forward to helping the next captain, my teammates and coaches in whatever way I can," he added.

In 2018, he became the first England Men's Captain to win a Test series in Sri Lanka since 2001, a feat he went on to repeat with a 2-0 victory in Sri Lanka in 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)