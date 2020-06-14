Sports News | Jofra Archer 'more Lethal' in White-ball Cricket: Brad Hogg

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Former Australian spin wizard Brad Hogg reckons that England's spearhead Jofra Archer is "more lethal" in white-ball cricket than in the longest format of the game.

The former Australian cricketer has been in the limelight with his interesting take on many cricketers amid no sporting activities due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Trolls Kevin Pietersen During Live Chat With Marcus Rashford, Former England Cricketer Responds in True 'Chelsea Fan' Style.

During a recent question and answer session with the fans on social media, one of them had asked Hogg, in which form of cricket Archer is "more lethal" in the subcontinent.

Responding to this, the former Australian spinner stated that while Archer is lethal in white-ball cricket, the pacer still needs to prove his mettle in the longer format of the game.

Also Read | Dusseldorf 0-1 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20 Result: Erling Haaland Comes off the Bench to Score 96th-Minute Winner (Watch Video).

Hogg also said that Archer will be a major force to reckon with in both the formats within three years.

"White ball at present. He has the ability and tools for red ball but stamina is yet to be discovered. He is a work in progress, in 3 years time he will be a force in both formats," Hogg tweeted.

Archer is a Barbadian-born, who made his debut in May 2019 and got selected for England's World Cup squad. He impressed the world with his fury pace in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and at the home in Ashes.

The right-handed bowler scalped 20 wickets and finished among the top 3 wicket-takers in the quadrennial tournament. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)