Johannesburg [South Africa], August 21 (ANI): Johannesburg Super Kings announced their first five signings for the inaugural season of Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 League on Sunday.

The franchise is owned by Chennai Super Kings Sports Limited, the owners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Current and former CSK stars like Faf Du Plessis (South Africa), Moeen Ali (England) and Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka), West Indies bowler Romario Shepherd and South African player Gerald Coetzee were revealed to be the first five signees.

"Yelloading The Fab 5 are set to enter the Bull Ring!," said Johannesburg Super Kings in a tweet.

"Faf Du Plessis - South Africa Moeen Ali - England Maheesh Theekshana - Sri Lanka Romario Shepherd - Guyana Gerald Coetzee - South Africa," added Johannesburg Super Kings in another tweet.

Earlier in April, Cricket South Africa (CSA) and SuperSport TV announced the formation of a t20 competition featuring six private-owned franchises starting from January 2023 onwards.

In July, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced that former captain Graeme Smith has been appointed as the Commissioner of South Africa's new T20 league.

The six franchises are allowed direct signing from a list of 30 marquee players which CSA finalised recently. They are allowed to have a squad strength of 17 players. They will pick the remaining twelve players at auctions scheduled for September 20 this year.

Players from across a host of countries have expressed their interest to be a part of the League and are currently being signed up for the 2023 season and beyond. (ANI)

