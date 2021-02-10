Auckland [New Zealand], February 10 (ANI): Auckland teenager Fran Jonas and Northern Districts' Brooke Halliday have been included in New Zealand's women squad (White Ferns) for the upcoming ODI series against England. On Wednesday, a 13-member strong New Zealand women's squad was announced for the upcoming three-match G.J. Gardner Homes ODI series against England women.

Halliday is the second-highest run-scorer in the one-day Hallyburton Johnstone Shield while Jonas is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition.

New Zealand's head coach Bob Carter has said that he's looking forward to welcoming the newcomers into the environment.

"Brooke and Fran both deserve their call-ups on the back of the strong domestic form. Brooke's done a superb job at the top of the order for the Spirit and offers a point of difference as a left-hander. Fran's an exceptional talent who's proven she can foot it with our top players. It's exciting to add a left-arm spinner to our squad and the balance that offers our bowling attack," said Carter.

Auckland Hearts head coach Nick White has been working with Jonas for several years now and believes she has the tools to succeed at the next level.

"Fran has continued to impress this season for the Hearts and fully deserves this opportunity. She has a fluent, economical action and excellent work ethic so she'll relish the chance to work with the WHITE FERNS coaches to continue her development," said White.

The squad also features the return of Canterbury all-rounder Frankie Mackay after sustaining an Achilles injury against India in 2019.

The White Ferns will assemble on Wednesday, February 17 in Christchurch for a training camp ahead of their first ODI against England at Hagley Oval on February 23.

Suzie Bates (shoulder) and Rosemary Mair (side strain) were not considered for selection due to injury.

WHITE FERNS ODI Squad: Sophie Devine - (c), Natalie Dodd, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Lea Tahuhu. (ANI)

