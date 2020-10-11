Liverpool [UK], October 11 (ANI): Liverpool's Jordan Henderson said physically, he is feeling very good and hoping to play for another six to seven years at the highest level.

Henderson turned 30 in June but the midfielder said physically, he feels five years younger.

"I'm just turned 30 and I still feel about 25 physically and I feel as good as I've ever felt. I'm at a good point in my career in terms of my experience and physically there's not even a question about anything like that at the moment," the club's official website quoted Henderson as saying.

"I want to try to play as long as possible. I still love the game and I want to play for England and Liverpool as long as I can. I've always lived my life the right way in terms of doing everything right, eat the right things, sleep right, and live my life the best way. So even in the next six or seven years, I should hopefully be able to perform at the highest level," he added.

Henderson is currently on international duty with England as he builds up fitness following the muscle issue that sidelined him for his club last month.

He further stated: "At the minute I feel physically very good and feel I am at a good part of my career in terms of the balance of experience I've had in the last 10 years but also I feel very strong."

"I was a bit unfortunate to pick up the knock I did at the end of last season with a bit of a bizarre challenge, which I picked up my knee injury, but I rehabbed well and feel really good now," Henderson added. (ANI)

