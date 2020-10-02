Liverpool [UK], October 2 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Jordan Henderson is fine and "not injured anymore".

The captain has been sidelined since picking up a muscle issue during the first half of the 2-0 win at Chelsea on September 20. However, the recent update means the player could be considered for a role during the match against Aston Villa.

He will then join up with England for their Wembley fixtures with Wales, Belgium and Denmark during the international break.

"Hendo will be part of parts of the training today. He will start with warming up, maybe some passing, maybe some rondos, we will see as a first step. He has absolutely no muscle issues. It is all fine, he is not injured anymore, so now we have to make sure he can make the next step. What that means for the weekend, I don't know," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

Klopp said he was in close contact with the England team manager Gareth Southgate and believes Henderson 'will have minutes for England'.

"I was in close contact with Gareth Southgate and it is clear he will use the time with the national team for getting match fit because Hendo had four or five days of normal pre-season before he played the first game for us because of the situation we were in. Then played against Chelsea and got this little injury, which was really not serious," he said.

"He is now working on his physical things for a few days already, but now more football specific, which is important to us and then with the national team. He will have minutes for England, I think, which is then a proper win/win situation and I am really happy about that," Klopp added.

Liverpool will take on Aston Villa in Premier League on October 4. (ANI)

