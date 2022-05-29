Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 29 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals opening batter Jos Buttler on Sunday surpassed Delhi Capitals batter, David Warner's tally of 848 runs to become the second-highest scorer of all time in an IPL season.

Buttler achieved this feat during the summit clash of IPL 2022 against Gujarat Titans, where he scored 39 runs and completed his 863 IPL 2022 runs. He is now only behind Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli, who has a total of 973 runs in 2016.

The Englishman had a terrific run in IPL 2022, where he smashed four centuries and four half-centuries to his name.

Coming to the match, three-wicket haul by Hardik Pandya helped Gujarat Titans restrict Rajasthan Royals at 130/9 in the first innings of the IPL 2022 final.

Apart from Hardik, Sai Kishore scalped two wickets while Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, and Rashid Khan took one wicket each. For Rajasthan, Buttler scored 39 runs and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 22 runs. (ANI)

