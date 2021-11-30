Bhubaneswar, Nov 30 (PTI) Abdul Rana scored four goals including a hat-trick while Abuzar found the net thrice as erstwhile Asian powerhouse Pakistan thrashed USA 18-2 to qualify for the ninth to 12th place classification match of the FIH Junior hockey World cup here on Tuesday.

Already out of the knockout stage, it turned out to be a goalfest for Pakistan as Rana (27th, 33rd, 35th, 54th minutes) found the net four times, while Abuzar (14th, 28th, 57th) struck three field goals to toy with USA defence.

Besides, Rizwan Ali (20th, 46th) scored two goals for the Asian side.

Umar Sattair (23rd), Rooman Khan (24th), Abdul Rehman (27th), Moin Shakeel (36th), Abdul andManan (37th), Mohsin Hasan (39th), Ali Ghazanfar (42nd), Muhib Ullah (43rd), and Muhammad Hammadudin (56th) were the other goal scorers for Pakistan.

USA, who is being mentored by former India player and coach Harendra Singh, scored both their goals through penalty corner conversions by Finlay Quaile (30th, 40th).

Pakistan will next play South Africa in the ninth to 12th classification tie on Thursday. South Africa beat Canada 7-3 in another ninth to 16th place match.

Meanwhile, in other classification matches of the day, Poland eked out a close 2-1 win over Chile and will now take on Korea in the ninth to 12 place play-off game.

Korea beat Egypt 6-5 in shoot-out after both the teams were stuck at 3-3 at the end of regulation time.

