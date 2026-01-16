Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 16 (ANI): JSW Soorma Hockey Club registered their first victory in the Hockey India League 2026 (Men's) as they beat HIL Governing Council (GC) 3-1 in a comfortable fashion here at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Thursday.

A double by the captain Harmanpreet Singh (15', 38') and a goal by Gurjant Singh (27') saw their team through, according to a release. Meanwhile, Kane Russell scored the lone goal for HIL GC, equaling Tom Boon's total of 10 goals as top scorers in the league so far. Despite the loss, HIL GC continues to remain in the top two of the points table.

Also Read | F1 2026: Red Bull Racing Unveils New Formula One Car Livery For Upcoming Season.

Soorma's dominance began in the first quarter, when they managed a PC with just 33 seconds left for the first hooter. With the world's most fierce dragflicker, Harmanpreet Singh in their ranks, it was no surprise that the PC was converted with ease.

HIL GC tried bouncing back in the next quarter with some quick-fire attempts by team captain Hardik Singh, but they couldn't come close to a goal, even. Meanwhile, in the 27th minute, Gurjant Singh was incredibly impressive when he drove into the circle from the left, dribbling with pace and precision to take a shot on goal. It was his trademark shot, beating goalie James Mazarelo with ease. This 2-0 lead put HIL GC under pressure, and that was evident with their star goal-scorer Kane Russell engaging in a hard tackle that resulted in him getting a green card in the 30th minute of the game.

Also Read | Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple Ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026.

This meant HIL GC started the third quarter with just 10 players. It was not the kind of start to the quarter they would have liked; moreover, they ended up conceding a PC in the 38th minute, which was very well executed by Harmanpreet to take his team's total to 3-0. Kane Russell, meanwhile, struck one in the 44th minute when they managed a PC. But this was simply not enough to match up to Soorma's scoreline. Though there were a few chances created in the final quarter, Soorma did well to hold on to their lead. Soorma totally dominated the game with 27 circle penetrations with seven shots on goa,l while HIL GC had 19 circle entries with four shots on goal.

Player of the Match, Gurjant Singh expressed delight over the win and said, "Having lost previous games and one shoot-out win, we didn't have a second chance in today's game. It was a must-win game and a total team effort. We want to carry on this momentum. We will play the next game similarly. All matches from here on are a must-win for us." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)