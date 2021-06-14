Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) JSW Sports has tied up with sports masters education institute, AISTS, to offer post-graduate certificate courses and executive education programmes in Sports Management in India.

JSW Sports announced its partnership with Académie Internationale des Sciences et Techniques du Sport on Monday.

"AISTS India is delighted to partner with JSW Sports in its efforts to make available the world's best sports education to as many of our young students in order to help them harness the power of their passion for sport," said Ranveet Gill, co-founder and CEO of New Horizons Alliance, in a release.

"JSW has built one of the most credible, admired and successful sports brands across disciplines and will add enormously to making the courses at AISTS India more experientially rewarding."

The Lausanne-based institute will offer a 12-month post-graduate certificate programme in Sports Management and Technology and a 45-day executive education programme.

"At JSW Sports, our commitment to Indian sport goes beyond the realm of just arenas and pitches. We are equally keen on ensuring that we are able to give students the opportunity to pursue a career in sport through education," said Mustafa Ghouse, CEO, JSW Sports.

"Our partnership with AISTS India, is a first step in that direction. Through NHA, we hope to bring more such meaningful avenues to those keen on studying sport and the workings of it."

AISTS counts the International Olympic Committee (IOC), IMD Business School, Ecole Hoteliere and Switzerland's research institute EPFL (École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne) among its distinguished founders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)