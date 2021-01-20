Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): JSW Sports, the sports arm of the JSW Group conglomerate, on Wednesday announced the addition of India's star wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant to its growing talent management roster.

The multi-year association between the two parties will see JSW Sports manage all commercial interests and marketing rights of the 23-year-old cricketer, who most recently played a starring role in India's magnificent Test series win in Australia.

As part of the association, JSW Sports will manage the athlete's image positioning and all his commercial engagements, including brand endorsements and appearances, social media monetisation, and business deals.

Ever since its inception in 2012, JSW Sports has worked towards maximising India's sporting potential by working with promising Indian talents across Olympic sports, football, and kabaddi; including Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik and wrestling star Bajrang Punia.

Adding an established, yet young cricketer like Pant to its Talent Representation Division, JSW Sports aims to kick-start a new part of their business that focuses solely on talent representation and management.

Expressing his delight at signing on with JSW Sports, Pant in a statement, said, "I have had a close relationship with the JSW Group and am excited to embark on this new journey with JSW Sports. I have tremendous respect for the work they have been doing to promote sports in India and have seen their dedication towards helping create and sustain a sporting culture in India. After having had a detailed conversation with them, I felt this was the right choice for me at this stage of my career and I am excited to be represented by them."

Welcoming Pant to the organisation, Mustafa Ghouse, CEO of JSW Sports said, "I think what the world has seen Rishabh do at 23 is just the tip of the iceberg. We have always adopted a holistic approach to all our business verticals and we will continue to do that for 'Brand Rishabh' through this relationship. He truly is a special talent and we are confident that he has all the ingredients to become a global sporting icon." (ANI)

