Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): The 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championship commenced at the Don Bosco College ground in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, with a vibrant cultural program and an impressive number of young boxers participating.

The championship, organized by the Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association (AABA) under the auspices of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and with the support of the Directorate of Sports, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, promises to be a thrilling event showcasing the boxing prowess of young talents from across the country.

According to the official press release, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu formally inaugurated the championship and welcomed all the boxers, technical officials and guests to the beautiful state.

While speaking on the occasion, chief guest Pema Khandu said Arunachal has witnessed immense development in sports over the last several years. He also thanked the Centre for allotting Centre of Excellence for sports development in the state.

As per the official press release, Pema Khandu said, "I must say after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister of India, the sports scene of the country has changed a lot. Now Indian players have made their presence felt in all the major global tournaments."

"And for Arunachal, we have been discussing with all the sports bodies including boxing and Arunachal Olympic Association. We are trying to find ways how to improve the areas so that our players can excel in national and international events. Our boys and girls are talented and they have the potential to excel," Khandu said.

Joining him as the guest of honour was the Arunachal Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Mama Natung, while the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) Secretary General Hemanta Kumar Kalita was also present as a special guest.

"I convey my best wishes to all the boxers and coaches. I hope they will give their best in this tournament. Tomorrow, you will be representing the country," Pema Khandu added.

He also thanked AABA for their efforts to develop boxing in the state.

With 367 participants representing 35 states and Union Territories, the 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championship is expected to be a fierce and highly competitive tournament.

BFI Secretary General Hemanta Kumar Kalita termed it historic. Kalita said with the participation of 367 boxers, this is one of the largest boxing events in the country.

34 bouts are scheduled today. The championship will conclude on July 14. (ANI)

