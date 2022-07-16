Bhubaneswar, Jul 16 (PTI) Karnataka's Ridhima Veerendra Kumar created a new meet record in the 100m backstroke event for group 1 girls on the opening day of the Junior National Aquatic Championships here on Saturday.

The young star from Bengaluru smashed Olympian Maana Patel's record of 1:05.00 clocked in 2015. Ridhima touched pads on 1:04.96 to clinch the gold and create a new meet record in the event.

She beat Sanjana Prabhugaonkar (1:07.09) and statemate Nina Venkatesh (1:07.32) to win the gold.

In the 100m backstroke for group II boys, Suhas Preetha M of Telangana smashed the record with a sensational time of 1:01.29 seconds.

He beat Karnataka's Ishan Mehra by a close margin. Mehra timed 1:01.71 seconds while Haryana's Krish Jain who took home the bronze.

In another event, Apeksha Fernandes of Maharashtra created a new meet record in the 100m breaststroke for group I girls. She clocked 1:12.83 seconds to beat Karnataka's Saanvi S Rao (1:16.81) and S Lakshya (1:17.58).

