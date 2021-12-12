Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 12 (ANI): India U-19 head coach Alex Ambrose said that all the players in the squad will be given a chance to play in the SAFF Women's Championship.

The India girls are all set to kick off their SAFF U-19 Women's Championship with an opening fixture against Sri Lanka on Monday,

"We have a very young squad and there are eleven players in this squad who were in the U-15 team that won the SAFF U-15 Championship. We will be giving all players the opportunity to play and experience the importance of development through tournaments like these. All teams are equally competitive and we need to work hard to make a good mark in the tournament," said Alex Ambrose as per an AIFF release.

"There is absolutely no pressure on the players. We just want them to perform well, enjoy their football and have a good championship. Developing the players is more important in youth tournaments than winning the match." he added.

With the AFC Asian Cup 2022 knocking at the door, the coach wants football to grow. "India is hosting the AFC Asian Cup in 2022 and the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and we want football to grow in this part of the region so that matches are competitive and more spectators come to the stadium", he concluded. (ANI)

