Melbourne [Australia], February 5 (ANI): Justin Langer on Saturday resigned as the coach of the Australia senior men's team.

This decision comes after Langer had a meeting with Cricket Australia on Friday. The announcement was made by Langer's management company DSEG.

"DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as of the Australian men's cricket team," the statement said, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening. The resignation is effective immediately," it added.

Over the years, Langer's leadership style was questioned several times and his relationship with certain players has been fractured for nearly 12 months.

On Monday, Australian media reported that Langer was involved in a heated exchange with Cricket Australia officials where he was asked to re-apply for the head coach position. However, Cricket Australia denied all these reports.

Langer was appointed as the men's team coach in 2018 after the Sandpaper Gate which saw David Warner, Steve Smith serving out one-year bans.

Australia will next lock horns against Sri Lanka in a five-match T20I series, and then the side is slated to tour Pakistan for a multi-format series. (ANI)

