Rome [Italy], July 20 (ANI): Paulo Dybala continues his journey in Italian football after signing a 3-year deal with AS Roma.

AS Roma announced the transfer of the 28-year-old forward on July 20. After spending seven seasons at Juventus, he decided to move forward and joined yet another big Italian club.

Dybala was immensely successful during his time at Juventus and will be looking to replicate the same at Roma.

"The days that have led up to me signing this contract have been filled with so many emotions. The speed and determination with which Roma demonstrated just how much they wanted me made all the difference," said Dybala in a statement to the club website.

Roma has been Juventus's long-time opponents in the league and both the clubs have faced each other several times. The transfer of the Argentine to his opponent club was certainly an interesting decision.

"I am joining a team that is on the up, a club that continues to put in place strong foundations for the future, and a coach, Jose Mourinho, that it will be a privilege to work with," said the forward.

"As an opponent, I have always admired the atmosphere created by the Roma fans - I now cannot wait for the chance to salute them while wearing this shirt," he added.

He will be part of Mourinho's project with the club. Last season Roma was crowned as the champions of the new European Competition, the UEFA Conference League.

During his time at Juventus, he won five league titles, four Coppa Italia and three Italian Super Cups. He will be leaving the Turin-based club as a legend and will be remembered in the club's history.

The forward's international career has also been very astonishing. He won recently won the Finalissima with a victory over Italy at Wembley Stadium.

The Argentine has already joined his teammates at the club and will be training at Giallorossi's training camp in Portugal.

"Paulo's decision to join our project is a testament to the club's credibility and a sign of the hard work that, all together, we are putting in to take Roma forward," Tiago Pinto, the club's General Manager added.

"Paulo is a world-renowned player who has won major trophies and gained global acclaim; he will bring that class with him to Roma and I am sure that, with him in the squad, we will be even stronger and more competitive," he continued. (ANI)

