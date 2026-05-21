Sports News | Kabuni Welcomes AB De Villiers as a Super Coach, Reinforcing Its Ambition to Transform Global Cricket Training

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Kabuni, the AI-powered sports technology platform redefining cricket training, on Thursday announced the appointment of former South Africa captain and global star AB de Villiers as a Super Coach.

The addition of AB de Villiers marks a further significant step forward in Kabuni's mission to make world-class cricket coaching accessible to players at every level. He joins previously-revealed Kabuni Super Coaches Sourav Ganguly and Shane Watson, according to a press release from Kabuni.

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This collaboration brings together Kabuni's cutting-edge technology with AB de Villiers' deep cricketing expertise, creating a powerful blend of data-driven insights and real-world experience for aspiring cricketers.

Fans aged 12-16 in India will be able to compete for a chance to play for de Villiers' team through a new nationwide tournament launching in June, utilising Kabuni's technology.

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Kabuni's platform is designed to transform traditional net practice by capturing player movement and ball tracking in real time, translating it into simple, actionable feedback. With its unique "1% improvement" approach, the system focuses on small, immediate corrections that lead to meaningful performance gains over time.

By integrating voice, video, and visual cues, Kabuni ensures that feedback is not just data-heavy but intuitive and easy to apply, particularly for young and developing players. With AB de Villiers coming on board, Kabuni further strengthens its commitment to combining elite-level cricketing intelligence with accessible technology, reinforcing its belief that high-quality coaching should not be limited to professional environments.

AB de Villiers, Super Coach, Kabuni, said, "Cricket has always been about expression for me - finding new ways to solve problems and push the limits of what's possible. What Kabuni is building is incredibly exciting because it gives young players a platform to explore their game, trust their instincts, and develop in a way that feels natural to them. I'm looking forward to helping the next generation think differently, play with freedom, and unlock their full potential."

Nimesh Patel, Founder & CEO, Kabuni, said, "AB de Villiers is one of the most special players cricket has ever seen. His ability to reimagine the game and perform under pressure aligns beautifully with what we're building at Kabuni - a platform that empowers players not just technically, but creatively and mentally. With AB on board, we're taking another massive step towards redefining how the next generation learns and experiences the sport."

This collaboration further enhances Kabuni's blend of elite cricket expertise and AI-driven coaching. The platform leverages biomechanics, motion tracking, and performance data to deliver personalised, real-time feedback, helping players make incremental improvements through its "1% better" philosophy.

As Kabuni continues to expand its footprint, the glittering addition of AB de Villiers reinforces its ambition to build a globally relevant, technology-led coaching ecosystem - one that bridges the gap between grassroots participation and elite performance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)