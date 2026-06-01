Sports News | Kagiso Rabada Becomes Fourth Bowler to Win IPL Purple Cap Multiple Times

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 1 (ANI): South African pacer Kagiso Rabada finished the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as the leading wicket-taker, claiming the Purple Cap for the second time in his career, even as the Gujarat Titans (GT) fell short in the final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

After winning the Purple Cap, Rabada etched his name in the tournament's history by becoming the fourth bowler to win the Purple Cap award multiple times.

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He joins an elite list of bowlers who have achieved the feat, including Dwayne Bravo (2013, 2015), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2016, 2017), and Harshal Patel (2021, 2024).

Rabada enjoyed a stellar season, taking 29 wickets in 17 matches at an economy rate of 9.68. His consistency with the ball throughout the tournament ensured he topped the charts, replicating his previous Purple Cap win in 2020 while playing for Delhi Capitals, when he had 30 wickets.

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Rabada's closest rival was RCB seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took 28 wickets in 16 games and played a key role in RCB's successful title defence. Bhuvneshwar also boasted the best economy rate among the top five wicket-takers at 7.95 runs per over, with standout figures of 4 for 23 highlighting his crucial breakthroughs with both the new ball and at the death.

Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Jofra Archer rounded out the top three wicket-takers, claiming 25 wickets in 16 matches at an economy of 9.31, with best figures of 3 for 17, continuing his consistent form throughout the season.

Coming to the IPL 2026 final, Put to bat first by RCB, GT scored just 155/8 in 20 overs, with Washington Sundar (50* in 37 balls, with five fours) and Nishant Sindhu (20 in 18 balls, with three fours) being the only ones to cross the 20-run mark. Rasikh Dar Salam (3/27), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/37) took wickets regularly.

RCB started well with a 62-run stand between Venkatesh Iyer (32 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Virat Kohli. GT showed some fight, reducing RCB to 132/5 at one point, but Virat (75* in 42 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) guided RCB to a win with two overs left.

This is RCB's second IPL title win and overall their fourth Indian franchise cricket trophy, including two Women's Premier League (WPL) titles. (ANI)

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