Sports News | Kamboj Scripts Unwanted Record, Concedes Most 6s in an IPL Season

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 21 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) speedster Anshul Kamboj endured an unwanted Indian Premier League (IPL) record in the 2026 season, conceding 34 sixes, the most by any bowler in a single edition of the tournament.

He surpassed the previous record held by Rashid Khan, who conceded 33 sixes during the 2025 season. Kamboj achieved this feat in his side's 2026 IPL clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

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In the 2025 edition of IPL, Rashid, who is the highest wicket-taker in T20S, got smacked for 33 sixes. Kamboj made an impressive start to IPL 2026 for Chennai Super Kings, but his form has dipped sharply in recent matches, with his expensive spells hurting the team badly.

In CSK's 12th league game against Lucknow Super Giants, Kamboj endured a forgettable outing as he was smashed for eight sixes, the most conceded by a bowler in a single IPL match.

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Notably, he was hit for four consecutive sixes twice during the innings, underlining the extent of his struggles with the ball.

Coming to the match, a century stand between skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan and a fine half-century from Jos Buttler helped Gujarat Titans (GT) reach a total of 229/4 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

CSK need to chase down 230 runs in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. (ANI)

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