Birmingham, Jun 9 (PTI) New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was on Wednesday ruled out of the second Test against England to give much-needed rest to his "irritated" left elbow ahead of the World Test Championship final against India.

Left-handed batsman Tom Latham will don the captaincy hat in Williamson's absence in the second Test beginning here on June 10.

While Latham will lead the Kiwis only for the third time, Will Young will replace Williamson in the playing eleven.

According to a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket, Williamson has been managing the elbow injury "since first missing matches in March".

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that the injury has been troubling the 30-year-old batsman for quite some time.

"It's not an easy decision for Kane to have to miss a Test, but we think it's the right one," he said.

"He's had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he's been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximise his recovery.

"The decision has been made very much with the ICC World Test Championship Final at Southampton in mind and we are confident he will be ready for that match starting on June 18.," he added.

The maiden World Test Championship final will be played in Southampton from June 18.

