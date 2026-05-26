Sports News | Kansas City, New York Among Major Hubs as FIFA World Cup 2026 Teams Confirm Base Camps

Washington DC [US], May 26 (ANI): The footprint for the FIFA World Cup 2026 team base camp training sites has been finalised, with all 48 participating nations selecting their operational bases across the United States, Mexico and Canada ahead of football's biggest-ever global showpiece.

The Team Base Camps (TBCs), which serve as the "home away from home" for teams during the group stage, will host players, coaching staff and support personnel throughout the tournament. FIFA confirmed that the unprecedented scale of the expanded 48-team competition will spread the World Cup's economic and cultural impact far beyond the 16 official host cities, as per a FIFA media release.

Also Read | 2026 FIFA World Cup Football Needs Charging: Adidas TRIONDA Sensor Tech Explained.

A total of 39 teams will be based in the United States, while seven nations have chosen Mexico, and two will stay in Canada.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi described the finalisation of the base camp network as another key organisational milestone.

Also Read | Student’s Witty Mumbai Indians Reference Leaves Nita Ambani in Splits at Graduation Ceremony, Video Goes Viral.

"Team Base Camps are an integral part of the fabric of any FIFA World Cup," Schirgi said. "They are where teams put down roots, train and recuperate, and experience the day-to-day rhythms of the tournament."

He added that the expanded tournament has created an opportunity to involve more cities and communities in the World Cup experience.

The selection process began in 2024, when FIFA shared an initial catalogue of elite facilities with prospective qualifiers. The options were refined through 2025 before teams made their final choices following the World Cup draw in December last year.

Several traditional football powers opted for high-profile American bases. Defending world champions Argentina will train in Kansas City at Sporting KC's training centre, while the Brazilian team selected a New York-New Jersey base at Columbia Park Training Facility.

The England team will also operate out of Kansas City at Swope Soccer Village, joining the Netherlands in the same region. France chose Bentley University in Boston, while Germany will stay in Winston-Salem at Wake Forest University.

The host nation United States, selected Irvine's Great Park Sports Complex in California as its base, while co-hosts Canada and Mexico will remain in Vancouver and Mexico City, respectively.

Among the seven teams based in Mexico are Colombia, Korea Republic, Uruguay, South Africa, Tunisia and Iran (based in Tijuana).

Meanwhile, 25 non-host communities across North America are set to welcome national teams, giving smaller cities and towns a chance to experience the World Cup atmosphere and associated tourism boost.

Communities such as Chattanooga, Spokane, Greensboro, Palm Beach Gardens, Santa Barbara and New Tecumseth are among those expected to benefit from the influx of teams, fans and media during the tournament.

The FIFA World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be the first edition of the tournament featuring 48 teams.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Team Base Camp Training Sites:

Participating Member Association - City - Training Site

Algeria - Kansas City - University of Kansas

Argentina - Kansas City - Sporting KC Training Centre

Australia - San Francisco Bay Area - Oakland Roots/Soul Training Facility

Austria - Goleta - UC Santa Barbara - Harder Stadium

Belgium - Renton - Seattle Sounders FC Performance Centre and Clubhouse

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Sandy - RSL Stadium

Brazil - New York New Jersey - Columbia Park Training Facility

Canada - Vancouver - National Soccer Development Centre

Cote d'Ivoire - Philadelphia - Philadelphia Union

Congo DR - Houston - Houston Training Centre

Colombia - Guadalajara - Academia Atlas FC

Cabo Verde - Tampa - Waters Sportsplex

Croatia - Alexandria - Episcopal High School

Curacao - Boca Raton - Florida Atlantic University

Czechia - Dallas - Mansfield Multipurpose Stadium

Ecuador - Columbus - Columbus Crew Performance Centre

Egypt - Spokane - Gonzaga University

England - Kansas City - Swope Soccer Village

Spain - Chattanooga - Baylor School

France - Boston - Bentley University

Germany - Winston-Salem - Wake Forest University

Ghana - Boston - Bryant University

Haiti - New York New Jersey - Stockton University

IR Iran - Tijuana - Centro Xoloitzcuintle

Iraq - Greenbrier County - The Greenbrier Sports Performance Centre

Jordan - Portland - University of Portland

Japan - Nashville - Nashville SC

Korea Republic - Guadalajara - Chivas Verde Valle

Saudi Arabia - Austin - Austin FC Stadium

Morocco - New York New Jersey - The Pingry School

Mexico - Mexico City - Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR)

Netherlands - Kansas City - KC Current Training Facility

Norway - Greensboro - UNC Greensboro

New Zealand - San Diego - University of San Diego - Torero Stadium

Panama - New Tecumseth - Nottawasaga Training Site

Paraguay - San Francisco Bay Area - Spartan Soccer Complex

Portugal - Palm Beach Gardens - Gardens North County District Park

Qatar - Santa Barbara - Westmont College

South Africa - Pachuca - CF Pachuca - Universidad Del Futbol

Scotland - Charlotte - Charlotte FC

Senegal - New York New Jersey - Rutgers University

Switzerland - San Diego - SDJA

Sweden - Dallas - FC Dallas Stadium

Tunisia - Monterrey - Rayados Training Centre

Turkiye - Mesa - Arizona Athletic Grounds

Uruguay - Cancun - Mayakoba Training Centre Cancun

United States - Irvine - Great Park Sports Complex

Uzbekistan - Atlanta - Atlanta United Training Centre. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)