Prague, Aug 21 (PTI) India's Shiv Kapur shot a second straight round of two-under and moved to four-under to make he cut at the D+D REAL Czech Masters golf tournament here.

Based out of Dubai during the pandemic, Kapur seemed to have finally found form and played steady to be placed tied 17th at the Albatross Golf Resort.

Also Read | Pune: Sports Stadium of ASI to Be Named After Tokyo Olympics Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra.

Things, however, were not so good for SSP Chawrasia (70-75) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (74-73), who missed the cut.

Chawrasia, who had a good 70 on the first day, started the second with five bogeys in the first six holes and missed the cut by one.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Expected To Make PSG Debut Next Week In Ligue 1 2021-22 Encounter Against Reims.

Kapur birdied the eighth, but bogeyed the ninth to turn in even par. On the back nine, he birdied Par-3 13th and par-4 15th and did not drop any shots for a round of 70.

Play was halted for half an hour due to waterlogging after heavy rain in the Czech capital.

Sebastian Söderberg, who will defend his Omega European Masters title next week at Crans-sur-Sierre, equalled the course record at Albatross Golf Resort as he fired an eight-under par 64 to take the halfway lead.

The 30-year-old leads Sean Crocker of the United States and Poland's Adrian Meronk, who both carded five under par rounds of 67 to sign for nine under par totals. They sit one stroke ahead of 2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson, who remains bogey-free after 36 holes on eight-under.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)