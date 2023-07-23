Evansville (US), Jul 23 (PTI) India's Karman Kaur Thandi moved into the final of the W60 Evansville, an ITF Women's World Tennis Tour event, defeating the host nation's Mccartney Kessler in straight sets here.

Thandi, seeded third, beat Kessler 6-3 7-5 in the semifinals on Saturday.

The Indian will play fourth seed Yulia Starodubtseva of Ukraine for the title.

The title clash is a re-match of last month's W60 Sumter final.

In that match, Thandi lost 7-6(5), 5-7 4-6.

