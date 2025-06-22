Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 22 (ANI): On Day 5 of the inaugural edition of the Hockey India Masters Cup 2025, Hockey Karnataka and Kerala Hockey won their respective matches in the women's category whereas in the men's category, Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Haryana also didn't let any stone unturned to have a successful outing here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, as per the Hockey India press release.

The first match today was played between Hockey Himachal and Hockey Karnataka in the women's category. Both teams played with equal intensity in the first half, resulting in a goalless draw by then. In the second half, Manasa KP (36') managed to take the ball past Hockey Himachal's defence and scored the first goal of the match for Hockey Karnataka. Rohini MR (42') also joined the feast, resulting in Hockey Karnataka's 2-0 victory over Hockey Himachal.

Also Read | County Championship 2025: Full List of Indian Cricketers Who Are Part of England’s Premier First-Class Cricket Tournament.

In the next match, Kerala Hockey defeated Hockey Maharashtra 5-1 in the women's category. Susha Mol KS (25', 51') scored a brace for her side, joined by her teammates Malaialagu (4'), Vidhya VC (30') and Neethu PJ (38'), who also scored one goal each. While fitting back, Jisa Chandran R (58') managed to score the consolation goal in the final minutes for Hockey Maharashtra.

In the first match of the men's category, Hockey Maharashtra won 2-0 against Hockey Chandigarh. Shakti Bharatsingh Thakur (33') and Captain Dhananjay Mahadik (35') scored two back-to-back goals in three minutes of the third quarter to take the game away from Hockey Chandigarh.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: India. England Players Wear Black Armband in Respect of David Lawrence.

In the last match on Sunday, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Karnataka 5-2 in the men's category. Ashok Kumar (29', 35', 43') stood out to be the top goal scorer as he scored a hattrick in the game for Hockey Haryana joined by his teammates Vivek Dahiya (12') and Virender Kumar (57') who also scored one goal each to affirm their intentions to win the game. On the other side, Mandanna (15') and Captain Vinaya VS (55') scored for Hockey Karnataka but fell short. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)