Pune, Dec 11 (PTI) Karnataka, Puducherry, Chandigarh and Punjab registered comprehensive wins in their respective pool matches of the 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship here on Saturday.

Kicking off proceedings in the tournament opener, Karnataka thrashed Jammu and Kashmir 14-0, while in the second Pool C game of the day, Puducherry trounced Arunachal Pradesh by the same margin.

In Pool D, Punjab, led by Olympic bronze medallist Rupinder Pal Singh, defeated Uttarakhand 11-0, while in Pool E, Chandigarh beat Rajasthan 14-0.

In the final game of the day from Pool E, Manipur beat Tripura 21-0 to kickstart their campaign on a rousing note.

Andaman and Nicobar forfeited their Pool D game against Andhra Pradesh.

