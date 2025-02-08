Dehradun, Feb 8 (PTI) Karnataka duo of Prajwal Dev and Nikki K Poonacha and Services pair of Ishaq Iqbal and Faisal Qamar will face off in the men's doubles final after defeating their respective opponents in the semifinals of tennis competitions at the National Games here on Saturday.

The Dev-Poonacha pair comfortably defeated Delhi's Shivank Bhatnagar and Sarthak Suden 6-3 6-0, while the Iqbal-Qamar duo defeated Tamil Nadu's Abhinav Sanjeev S and Manish Sureshkumar 6-1 6-2 in the semifinal matches.

In the mixed doubles quarterfinals, Tamil Nadu's Lohit Aksh Bathrinath and Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar defeated Uttarakhand's Swapnil Negi and Jaya Kapoor 6-1 6-0 to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Haryana's Sunil Kumar and Aditi Rawat triumphed over Delhi's Parth Agarwal and Kashish Bhatia 6-4 6-4, while West Bengal's Nitin Kumar Sinha and Yubrani Banerjee overcame Gujarat's Madhwin Kamath and Jheel Desai 6-3 3-6 10-7 to reach the last-four stage.

Karnataka's Nikki K Poonacha and Soha Sadiq edged out Maharashtra's Prasad Vijaykumar Ingle and Vaishnavi Adkar 2-6 7-6(5) 10-8 to take the final semifinal spot in the mixed doubles.

In the women's singles, Maharashtra's Vaishnavi Adkar defeated West Bengal's Yubrani Banerjee 6-1 6-3 to book a quarterfinal spot.

Haryana's Anjali Rathi beat Karnataka's Soha Sadiq 6-1 7-5, while Haryana's Aditi Rawat overcame Uttarakhand's Diya Chaudhary 6-1 7-6(6) to also enter the last-eight stage.

Tamil Nadu's Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar also advanced to the quarterfinals after Telangana's Sanjana Sirimalla retired at 3-0.

In other women's singles quarterfinal matches, Maharashtra's Akanksha Nitture dominated Punjab's Sahira Singh with a 6-2 6-1 victory, Karnataka's Amodini Naik secured a hard-fought 6-2 3-6 6-3 win against Gujarat's Soumya Vig, Gujarat's Vaidehi Chaudhary defeated Tamil Nadu's Mirudhula Palanivel 6-1 6-1, while Telangana's Lakshmi Siri Dandu won against Delhi's Riya Sachdeva 6-2 6-1.

In the men's singles pre-quarterfinal matches, Gujarat's Dev Javia outclassed Delhi's Parth Agarwal 6-2 6-2, Delhi's Sarthak Suden defeated Tamil Nadu's Dheeraj Kondancha Srinivasan 6-2 7-5, Services' Ishaq Iqbal emerged victorious against Maharashtra's Prasad Vijaykumar Ingle 6-3 5-7 6-2 match and Karnataka's Prajwal Dev edged past Uttar Pradesh's Maan Kesharwani 7-6(4) 7-5.

Tamil Nadu's Manish Sureshkumar dominated Karnataka's Adil Kalyanpur 6-1 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals, so also West Bengal's Nitin Kumar Sinha after securing a 7-5 6-3 win over Madhya Pradesh's Raghav Jayasinghani.

Uttarakhand's Dron Walia outplayed Services' Ajay Malik 6-3 6-3, while Haryana's Udit Kamboj fought back to defeat Odisha's Kabir Haas 3-6 6-2 6-4 to also enter the quarterfinals.

