Worcester [UK], July 16 (ANI): Pakistan all-rounder Kashif Bhatti has been allowed to join the squad after his two COVID-19 tests resulted negative.

Bhatti had travelled to England with the third batch of players who had initially tested positive in Pakistan but he had then returned two negatives on follow-up tests conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and one more by the airline they were travelling to the UK.

But he was tested positive for the infection when England Cricket Board (ECB) conducted a test after he arrived in the UK. He was asked to self-isolate from the rest of the squad in Worcester. Later two more tests were conducted, which turned out negative.

"The player (Bhatti) had returned a positive test result for the remnants of previous Covid-19 infection and in consultation with Public Health England and a virologist, a safety-first approach was taken to isolate the player," ESPNcricinfo quoted ECB spokesperson as saying.

"The player has now returned a second negative test with no risk of infection to other players and staff," he added.

Pakistan and England will face each other in three Tests and three T20Is. The first Test will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester from August 5. (ANI)

