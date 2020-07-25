Manchester [UK], July 25 (ANI): West Indies spearhead Kemar Roach on Saturday became the first Windies bowler to take 200 wickets since Curtly Ambrose in 1994 in the longest format of the game.

The right-handed bowler achieved the feat on day two of the third and final Test between West Indies and England at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium.

Roach dismissed Chris Woakes in 91st over the game and also became the just the ninth West Indies bowler to reach the milestone of 200 wickets.

Two overs later, Roach again wreaked havoc and claimed his fourth wicket of the innings as Jofra Archer edged the ball to West Indies skipper Jason Holder in the slips.

Former bowler Courtney Walsh has taken the maximum number of wickets in Test for West Indies. He played 132 matches and was able to scalp 519 wickets at an average of 24.44.

Resuming from 258/4 on day two, England witnessed the worst possible start as the side lost Ollie Pope without adding to his overnight score. (ANI)

