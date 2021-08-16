Kingston [Jamaica], August 16 (ANI): Kemar Roach's resilience and grit helped West Indies walk away with a one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match series here at Sabina Park on Sunday.

With this win, Windies have gone 1-0 up in the series and have added crucial points in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

Also Read | India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Day 4 Stat Highlights: Hosts Slightly Ahead Despite Ajinkya Rahane-Cheteshwar Pujara's 100-Run Stand.

Chasing 168 for the win on Day 4, Windies lost its first three wickets with just 16 runs on the board as Kraigg Brathwaite (2), Kieran Powell (4), and Nkrumah Bonner (5) departed cheaply. Roston Chase and Jermaine Blackwood then provided resistance as the duo put on 68 runs for the fourth wicket.

Faheem Ashraf then one again triggered the collapse for West Indies and the hosts were reduced to 142/8, still needing 26 runs for the win.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Interact with Indian Para-athlete Contingent for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on August 17.

However, in the end, Roach held his own and he helped Windies register an one-wicket victory.

Earlier on Day 4, Pakistan was bundled out for 203 as Jayden Seales took his maiden fifer in Test cricket. Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan as he played a knock of 55 runs.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 217 and 203; West Indies 253 and 168/9 (Jermaine Blackwood 55, Kemar Roach 30*, Shaheen Afridi 4-50). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)