Kent [UK] July 15 (ANI): India pacer Navdeep Saini signed a contract with Kent to play for the County cricket team for the remainder of 2022 season.

The pacer will play three County Championship matches and five Royal London Cup games for Kent based on his visa and regulatory approvals. He plays for Delhi in domestic cricket and played for Rajasthan Royals in the latest edition of India Premier League (IPL).

Saini won't be the first player that has agreed to sign for a County club. In the past big names like Cheteshwar Pujara, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, and Umesh Yadav have signed for County cricket teams.

The Indian pacer will make his debut in County cricket next week in the match against Warwickshire. However, only two overseas players are allowed to play in county cricket so the team will have to make a choice between New Zealand seamer Matt Henry, South African all-rounder George Linde and Saini himself.

"It's a great opportunity to play county cricket and I'm looking forward to giving my all for Kent," said Saini in a statement to Kent Cricket website.

Kent have been struggling to take wickets and director Paul Downton has been looking for various options in the transfer window to sign new players. Saini should be a quality addition to the squad considering how difficult it has been for the team to take wickets following their defeat to Northamptonshire this week.

Kent is placed eighth on the ten-team division. With only 5 games left to play in the season, Kent will be looking to bounce back.

"In a year when it's been difficult to take wickets, we're excited to have the opportunity to add a fast bowler of Navdeep's quality to our squad," Downton said in a statement to Kent Cricket website. (ANI)

