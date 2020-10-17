Gdynia (Poland), Oct 17 (AP) Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya broke her own world record in the women's-only half marathon Saturday, clocking 1 hour, 5 minutes and 16 seconds.

The 27-year-old Jepchirchir improved on her record by 18 seconds on a four-lap course, taking gold at the World Athletics half marathon championships in Gdynia, Poland.

Jepchirchir broke the record for the first time on Sept. 5, when she ran 1:05:34 in Prague.

Six women finished in under 66 minutes in what was a fast course on the streets of Gdynia along the Baltic coast of northern Poland.

Melat Yisak Kejeta of Germany finished second in 1:05:18, followed by Yalemzerf Yehualaw of Ethiopia at 1:05:19. (AP)

