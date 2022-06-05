Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 5 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC have announced the contract extension of their defender, Sandeep Singh till 2025.

The 27-year-old had joined Kerala Blasters FC in December 2020 and was part of the Season 7 and Season 8 squad of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Sandeep made his debut for Blasters against Bengaluru FC in 2020. The 27-year-old defender proved his versatility by playing in both wing-back positions and Centre back positions comfortably.

He has had an impressive stint with the club so far with a total of 28 appearances, making a staggering 743 passes and 16 interceptions during this time.

KBFC has already announced numerous extensions during the off-season. Along with Sandeep, Blasters have secured Bijoy Varghese, Jeakson Singh, Marko Leskovic, Prabhsukhan Gill, and Karanjit Singh on long-term deals. (ANI)

