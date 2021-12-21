Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) Kerala would have a definite edge against Services, while in a battle of equals, Saurashtra take on a resurgent Vidarbha in the quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Wednesday.

While Saurashtra made it to the last eight directly, Vidarbha edged past Tripura in the pre-quarterfinals. Kerala and Services had made the quarter-finals directly.

At the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday, the Faiz Fazal-led Vidarbha are expected to come out all guns blazing. But for that to happen, Fazal himself would have to forget his poor show in the last game and need to make a big score.

Vidarbha's chances would also depend on how in-form opener Aharva Taide performs against the likes of the experienced Jaydev Unadkat and others.

The duo would need support from other batters like Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar and Apoorva Wankhede.

On the bowling front, the young pace duo of Yash Thakur and Darshan Nalkande have been exceptional at the front and the death. Thakur has been the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 18 scalps. They would need support from experienced spinners Aditya Sarvate and Akshay Wakhare.

Vidarbha are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination.

Saurashtra, who were unbeaten in the league stage, would look to continue the winning momentum.

They boast of several aggressive batters like Sheldon Jackson, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Chirag Jani and young wicket-keeper Harvik Desai. If they fire in unison, they can take any good attack to the cleaners, and Vidarbha's varied one won't be an exception.

All eyes would be on Jackson, who has time and again proved his prowess with the willow, but continues to be ignored by the national selectors.

For Saurashtra, the difference could be how young India pacer Chetan Sakariya along with skipper Unadkat fare and another important cog in their wheel is left-arm orthodox bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

Meanwhile, Kerala would fancy their chances of entering the last four against Services.

Kerala have two of the finest batters in the current lot in the form of skipper Sanju Samson and Sachin Baby, who can rip apart any good attack.

Right-handed opener Mohammed Azharuddeen, who had made headlines during the last domestic season, is also an important player for the team. The others, like Rohan Kunnummal and Vishnu Vinod, would also need to play their parts if the team has to march ahead.

The performance of Kerala's spinners Jalaj Saxena and Sijoman Joseph in the middle overs and that of pacer duo Basil Thampi and MD Nidheesh would be crucial.

Services, too, have a formidable side and their openers Lakhan Singh, Ravi Chouhan along with Mohit Ahlawat would need to score big if they are to post or chase a big total.

Their attack, led by the experienced Diwesh Pathania, would need to bowl in the right areas to stop a flamboyant Kerala batting line-up.

Kerala look strong on paper, but Services could spring a surprise.

The schedule: At Sawai Mansingh Stadium: Saurashtra vs Vidarbha (match starts at 9AM)

At KL Saini Stadium: Kerala versus Services (match starts at 9AM).

