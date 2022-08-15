Johannesburg [South Africa], August 15 (ANI): Top South African cricket stars like Keshav Maharaj, Ayabonga Khaka, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada and David Miller were among the ones to receive the top honours at the annual Cricket South Africa (CSA) Awards for 2021-22.

As per ICC, Keshav Maharaj and Ayabonga Khaka received the Men's and Women's Cricketer of the Year respectively at the event held virtually on Sunday. They also received the Men's and Women's Players' Player of the Year awards.

Both players had a fantastic 2021-22 season. Maharaj was fantastic in red-ball cricket, with seven-wicket hauls in both the Tests that demolished the visitors Bangladesh in the series.

Khaka was also a vital part of South African squad that reached the semifinal of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. She finished the tournament as the joint-fourth highest wicket-taker, with a total of 12 wickets in eight games.

In the men's category, Kagiso Rabada took the Test Player of the Year award while Aiden Markram and Janneman Malan took the same awards in T20I and ODI formats.

Marco Jansen, who came onto the scene with a memorable Test series against India, was awarded the International Newcomer of the Year award.

Explosive batter David Miller was honoured with the Fans' Player of the Year award.

ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021 Lizelle Lee, who had recently announced her retirement from international cricket was given the Women's T20 International Player of the Year. Laura Wolvaardt, who led Proteas batting charts with 433 runs in the 2022 Women's World Cup was given the ODI Player of the Year award.

Congratulating the winners, ICC quoted CSA Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki as saying, "I warmly congratulate our winners in all international, domestic, and amateur levels. The players have endured a lot during the past two years as the COVID-19 pandemic challenged the conditions of our game. Our teams' tenacity is seen in the improvement of our national teams and the opportunities that our pipeline continues to provide nationwide." (ANI)

