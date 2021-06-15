Berlin, Jun 15 (AP) Madison Keys started her German Open campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Polish qualifier Magdalena Frech.

Keyes, who is ranked 28th, hit three aces and saved four of the six break points she faced. She will next face the top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the second round of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.

The 26-year-old Keys is going for her third singles title on grass after wins in Eastbourne in 2014 and Birmingham two years later.

Another American, Amanda Anisimova, lost 6-3, 6-1 to Alizé Cornet of France. Cornet next faces Canada's Bianca Andreescu.

Also, Ekaterina Alexandrova defeated Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-2 in an all-Russian clash to set up a second-round meeting with second-seeded Elina Svitolina.

Belinda Bencic had to rally from a set down to get past German qualifier Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. Niemeier was playing her first professional grass-court tournament. (AP)

