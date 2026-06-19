Sports News | Khaimingthang Lhungdim Signs Three-year Contract Extension with Punjab FC

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Punjab FC have signed a three-year extension with defender Khaimingthang Lhungdim before the 2026-27 season.

Lhungdim has been a part of the Punjab FC setup since joining from NEROCA FC ahead of the I-League 2022-23 season. Having arrived during the club's I-League (now known as Indian Football League) campaign, the defender has been part of the club's journey over the past four seasons, according to a release.

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He was part of the historic I-League winning side which became the first team to gain promotion to the Indian Super League.

Since joining the Shers, Lhungdim has made 85 appearances across all competitions, contributing one goal and seven assists. A versatile defensive presence, he has featured regularly for the club in domestic competitions and was among Punjab FC's captains during the 2025-26 Indian Super League season, the release said.

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The defender made 12 appearances in the ISL during the 2025-26 campaign, continuing to provide experience and leadership within the squad.

Speaking on his contract extension, Khaimingthang Lhungdim said, "I just want to say that this feels like home. I have grown so much as a player and as a person during my four years here at Punjab FC.

Some of the best moments of my life have come at this Club -- winning the I-League and making my ISL debut. I feel immense pride every time I wear this shirt. And still, I feel there is so much more to be done. Our best days lie ahead of us. That's why I'm staying."

Having been part of the club's progression from it's I-League days to the Indian Super League, Khaimingthang will continue to bring experience and continuity to the squad as Punjab FC prepare for the upcoming seasons. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)