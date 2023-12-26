Melbourne [Australia], December 26 (ANI): Usman Khawaja and David Warner's opening partnership put Australia in a strong position against Pakistan at the time of Tea on Day 1 in the second Test match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

At the time of Tea, Australia's score read 114/2 in 42.4 overs with Marnus Labuschagne (14) and Steve Smith (2) unbeaten at the crease.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bowl in the second Test.

The batting pair of Usman Khawaja and David Warner were decisive in their approach and made the Pakistan bowlers toil hard in excellent batting conditions.

Pakistan started with pace from both ends with Shaheen Afridi and Mir Hamza bowling in tandem but failed to get any purchase from the wicket.

Afridi and Mir Hamza got the new ball swinging but Warner and Khawaja got through the first 10 overs unscathed.

Afridi produced a fantastic delivery in the channel that angled in and then nipped away, squaring up Warner on the final ball of the third over. The ball was nicked by the Australian opener, who was batting on two, and the edge flew at a comfortable height and pace to Abdullah Shafique at first slip, only for the fielder to drop the easiest of opportunities.

Afridi couldn't believe his terrible luck and walked back to his bowling run-up with his hands on his head for a few moments. Pakistan paid a high price for the let-off, as Australia's openers added 90 runs for the first wicket.

Pakistan struck at the stroke of lunch as Agha Salman removed Warner for 38. Warner struck three fours in the innings before being dismissed.

Australia went to lunch on Day 1 of the MCG Test at 90/1.

Pakistan bowlers were relentless after the first break and just 22 runs conceded right after lunch.

Pacer Hasan Ali then removed Khawaja for 42 runs in the 33.1 over. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith then tried to lead the charge of the Australian team. After 42.4 over Rain interrupted play on Day 1 and tea was taken in a shortened second session at the MCG.

Brief score: Australia 114/2 (42.4) (Usman Khawaja 42, Marnus Labuschagne 14*; Agha Salman 1-3) vs Pakistan. (ANI)

