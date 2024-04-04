Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): The day-7 of the second Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Finals witnessed the SAI Shakti Team and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre win their respective matches at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium in Lucknow.

SAI Shakti Team has it easy

In the first match of the day, SAI Shakti Team defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta 9-0. Purnima Yadav (16', 21', 35') and Khushi (39', 44', 57') scored hat-tricks, Bhavya (30', 43') scored a brace while Captain Tanuja (9') scored the opening goal of the game for SAI Shakti Team.

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre wins comfortably

In the second match of the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre defeated Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur 7-1. Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre Captain Sweety Kujur led the scoring with a hat-trick (27', 38', 57') while Neharika Toppo (9'), Amisha Ekka (22'), Doli Bhoi (25') and Anushka Bhawre (56') scored a goal each for the team. The lone goal for Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur came from the stick of their Captain Rukhamani Khus (35') in the third quarter. (ANI)

