Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): The day 5 of the second Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Finals witnessed SAI Shakti Team and HAR Hockey Academy win their respective matches at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

SAI Shakti Team wins thriller against Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre:

In the first match of the day, SAI Shakti Team defeated Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre 2-1. Purnima Yadav (32', 45') scored a brace for SAI Shakti Team, with both goals coming in the third quarter. Sweety Kujur (57') scored a field goal for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre towards the end of the final quarter to give her team some hope, but SAI Shakti Team held onto their lead in the game 2-1.

HAR Hockey Academy wins comfortably:

In the second match of the day, HAR Hockey Academy defeated Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur 7-1. Diksha (42', 48', 52') scored a hat-trick, Seema (29', 59') scored a brace, while Captain Shashi Khasa (7') and Bharti (39') scored a goal each for HAR Hockey Academy. The lone goal for Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur came from Captain Rukhamani Khus (12'). (ANI)

