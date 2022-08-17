New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Sports Authority of India 'A', Smart Hockey Academy Raipur, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat, Sports Authority of India 'B', Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Har Hockey Academy and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre registered wins in their respective Pool matches on day second of Khelo India Women's Hockey League 2022 (Under-16) Phase - 1, New Delhi on Wednesday.

In Pool A, Sports Authority of India 'A' registered a comprehensive 35-0 victory over Mumbai School Sports Association in the first match of the day. Kajal starred with eight goals (1', 3', 6', 7', 8', 18', 39', 43') while Captain Sunelita Toppo (8', 21', 28', 31', 36', 40', 41') found the back of the net seven times. Binati Minz (13', 25', 35', 52', 58') and Jyoti Xaxa (19', 27', 33', 44', 50') contributed with five goals each while Karuna Minz (23', 29', 30', 60') was on target on four occasions. Tanisha Ekka (4', 10', 32'), Vanshika Sharma (22', 42) and Lal Tlanchhungi (46') were the other scorers for Sports Authority of India 'A'.

In the second Pool A match, Smart Hockey Academy Raipur defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta 4-0. Mahadeep Kaur (12'), Bhoomika (13'), Komal (44') and Ridhampreet Kaur (60') scored one goal each for Smart Hockey Academy Raipur as they recorded an easy win.

Ghumanhera Riser's Academy defeated Citizen Hockey XI 10-0 in the third match of the day. Captain Nisha (27', 47', 47', 53', 55') was the standout performer for Ghumanhera Riser's Academy, scoring five goals. Pooja (13', 35') contributed with two goals while Preeti (28'), Sunaina (50') and Deepika (60') netted one goal each for Ghumanhera Riser's Academy in Pool A match.

In the fourth match of the day, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat defeated Sports Hostel, Odisha 7-0. Sakshi Rana (15', 32', 35', 42', 56') smashed five goals while Riya (22') and Bhavya (45') found the back of the net once.

Sports Authority of India 'B' defeated Salute Hockey Academy 11-2 in the fifth match of the day. Mutum Priya Devi (2', 5', 20', 50', 60') found the back of the net on five occasions for her side while Sukarmani Munda (13', 45') contributed with two goals. Lalpeksangham (23'), Shanti Horo (37'), Captain Akansha Pal (42') and Sisliya Sandi Purty (49') were other scorers for Sports Authority of India 'B'. Meanwhile, Annu (15') and Divya (41') scored one goal each for Salute Hockey Academy in the Pool B fixture.

In the second Pool B match of the day, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy recorded a massive 28-1 win over Anantapur Hockey Academy. Sujata Jayant (4', 5', 10', 28', 30', 60') and Mitali Sharma (19', 21', 22', 31', 39', 42') netted six goals each while Captain Krishna Sharma (1', 8', 25', 51') and Kajal Pundir (43', 45', 46', 50') hammered four goals each. Radhika Dandotiya (24', 34', 58'), Zainab Khursheed (14', 20'), Tanvi (41', 44') and Khushi Pundir (40') were other scorers for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy. Meanwhile, Mandala Vaishnavi (57') scored the lone goal for Anantapur Hockey Academy.

Har Hockey Academy registered a thumping 21-0 victory over Delhi Hockey in the seventh match of the day. Captain Pooja (9', 21', 22', 25', 60') starred with five goals while Shashi Khasha (13', 24', 54', 55) smashed four goals. Kirti (11', 31', 34'), Seema (8', 50'), Meenakshi (20', 40'), Aditi (1'), Sania (26'), Mahima Rajliwal (27'), Neeshu (28') and Diksha (57') were other scorers for Har Hockey Academy on Wednesday.

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre outplayed Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy 8-1 in the last match of the day. Anushka Bhawre (20', 30', 50', 53') starred with four goals, while Payal Sonkar (16', 38') netted twice for the winning team in last Pool B match of the day. Neharika Toppo (12') and Pragya Patel (47') also chipped in with a goal each for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre. While, Taral Sapna Shivrajbhai (8') was the lone goalscorer for Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy. (ANI)

