A visual from one of the matches. (Photo- HI Media)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): HAR Hockey Academy and SAI BAL Team registered victories on the opening day of the Khelo India Women's Hockey League (U-21 - Phase 2) in their respective matches on Wednesday, March 29 2023, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

In the first game of the day, Har Hockey Academy took on Salute Hockey Academy and beat them by a comprehensive 17-0 scoreline. The goal scorers were Bhateri (4', 44'), Shashi Khasha (6', 40'), Kriti (8', 45'), Seema (9', 51'), Saavi (14', 32', 47'), Pinki (17', 36', 42'), Team Captain Usha (23'), Pooja (35'), and Monu (38'), as per a press release from Hockey India.

Also Read | MS Dhoni CSK Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download: Get Dhoni HD Photos in Chennai Super Kings Jersey Ahead of IPL 2023 to Share Online.

The final match of the day saw the SAI BAL Team defeat the HIM Hockey Academy 2-0. Priyanka Dogra (48') scored from a penalty corner to break the deadlock, and Himanshi Gawande (60') added a late goal to seal the deal for SAI BAL Team. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)