New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation and SAI Shakti registered victories in their respective matches in the Khelo India Women's Hockey League (U-21), Phase 1 matches here at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

In the first game of the day, Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation defeated Salute Hockey Academy 12-1. Captain Tannu (6', 38'), Bhavya (9', 26'), Ritika (11', 24'), Sejal (30', 50'), and Tamanna Yadav (34', 52') all scored braces to put Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation in command, with Manisha (13') and Kajal (16') also scoring. Salute Hockey Academy's Annu (56') scored her side's only goal, but it was in vain as Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation took the three points.

The final Pool A match of the day, between SAI Shakti and HIM Academy, ended in a 10-0 victory for SAI Shakti. Sanjana Horo (2', 53'), Priyanka Guria (14', 54'), and Khushi (16', 36') each scored two goals to get SAI Shakti going, while goals from Shasikala (17'), Monika Nag (27'), Sakshi Shukla (39'), and Captain Poonam Mundu (52') put the game out of reach for HIM Academy. (ANI)

