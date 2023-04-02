Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation and SAI Shakti Team registered victories in their respective games on the fifth day of the Khelo India Women's Hockey League (U-21 -Phase 2), being held in Lucknow.

In the first game of the day, HAR Hockey Academy and Sports Hostel Odisha played out a 1-1 draw. Bhateri (21') continued her good form as she put HAR Hockey Academy in the lead with a clinical finish but Sports Hostel Odisha equalised through Sunelita Toppo (56') in the dying moments to rescue a point from the game.

Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation recorded a 9-0 victory against Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy, Bhagta in the second game of the day. The goal scorers were Sakshi Rana (13', 19', 34'), Manisha (15'), Kanika (35'), Ritika (36'), Team Captain Dimple (38'), and Tannu (58', 60').

In the final game of the day, SAI Shakti Team defeated Khalsa Hockey Academy Amritsar 2-1. SAI Shakti Team took the lead through a goal from Khushi (7') but Khalsa Hockey Academy Amritsar soon equalised through a goal from Team Captain Sukhpreet Kaur (25'). It was Sakshi Shukla's (45') goal in the last quarter of the game that sealed the win for the SAI Shakti Team. (ANI)

