New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): SAI 'A', HAR Hockey Academy and SAI B picked up wins on Tuesday in their respective matches in the Khelo India Women's Hockey League (U-21), Phase 1 matches at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

In the first game of the day, SAI 'A' went up against Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy and emerged 13-0 winners. Sashikala (3', 23', 49', 54'), Poonam Mundu (11'), Keisam Devi (21'), Dewgi Kandir (36'), Sanjana Horo (37'), Monika Nag (43', 44',56'), Sunita Kumari (47') and Sakshi Shukla (57') scored the goals helping SAI 'A' register consecutive wins.

In the next fixture of the day, it was Har Hockey Academy who beat Sports Hostel Odisha by a margin of 2-0 in Pool B. Puja Sahoo (46') and Team Captain Kamla Singh (57') scored the two goals that earned Har Hockey Academy three points on the day.

The final match of the day from Pool B between SAI 'B' and Ghumanhera Riser's Academy ended with SAI 'B' winning 7-1. Divya (14'), Nilam Kachhap (18', 54'), Pandana Ganapathi (37'), Isha Shrivastava (42'), Lalrinpuii (55') and Priyanka Dogra scored for SAI 'B' while Manjinder (51') managed to score a consolation goal for Ghumanhera Riser's Academy. (ANI)

